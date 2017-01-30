Judge signs off on $3.75 mln deal for McDonald's franchise workers

A federal judge has given preliminary approval to a $3.75 million settlement between McDonald's Corp and about 800 employees of a California franchisee who said the company was jointly liable for wage-and-hour violations.

U.S. District Judge James Donato in San Francisco on Friday said the deal proposed in October, which marks McDonald's first settlement with franchise workers, was "fair, adequate and reasonable."

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jvYAey