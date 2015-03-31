FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NLRB joint employer cases against McDonald's set to begin
March 31, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

NLRB joint employer cases against McDonald's set to begin

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A series of National Labor Relations Board cases that seek to hold McDonald’s Corp liable for alleged labor violations by its franchisees began Monday, the start of a long process that will likely signal a profound shift for U.S. businesses.

Administrative Law Judge Lauren Esposito in Manhattan began presiding over dozens of consolidated cases on Monday that claim McDonald’s franchisees across the country unlawfully interfered with employees’ rights to organize and call for higher wages. She will also hold hearings in Los Angeles and Chicago before a consolidated trial begins in May, which is expected to last several months.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1C12Yn1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
