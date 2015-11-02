EEOC clarifies its new wellness program rules but questions remain

An Equal Employment Opportunity Commission proposal that would allow employers to offer workers’ spouses cash and other incentives in exchange for medical information is a welcome clarification of the rules surrounding employee wellness programs, lawyers said, but also highlights its departure from other federal agencies, which also have a role in overseeing the programs.

Under the proposed regulation issued Friday, employers could entice employees’ spouses to participate in wellness programs without violating the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act (GINA), which prohibits employers from requesting or purchasing workers’ genetic information, including family health histories.

