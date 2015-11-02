FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EEOC clarifies its new wellness program rules but questions remain
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 2, 2015 / 10:57 PM / 2 years ago

EEOC clarifies its new wellness program rules but questions remain

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

An Equal Employment Opportunity Commission proposal that would allow employers to offer workers’ spouses cash and other incentives in exchange for medical information is a welcome clarification of the rules surrounding employee wellness programs, lawyers said, but also highlights its departure from other federal agencies, which also have a role in overseeing the programs.

Under the proposed regulation issued Friday, employers could entice employees’ spouses to participate in wellness programs without violating the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act (GINA), which prohibits employers from requesting or purchasing workers’ genetic information, including family health histories.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1l4QKcU

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.