Merrill Lynch trainees say they were deprived of overtime

(Reuters) - Merrill Lynch & Co Inc has been hit with a proposed class action claiming it illegally exempted workers training to be financial advisers from overtime protections, in the latest wage-and-hour claim against the Bank of America Corp subsidiary.

The suit filed Thursday in federal court in Manhattan says the company exempted trainees nationwide from overtime in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act, and then required them to work up to 70 hours each week.

