A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said the potential conflict of interest posed when Metropolitan Life Insurance Co denied a claim for employee disability benefits that it also would have had to pay out was not enough to revive a Missouri woman's lawsuit against the insurance giant.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by Michelle Cooper that a federal judge erred in deferring to New York-based MetLife's decision to deny her benefits even though it had a financial stake in the outcome of her case.

