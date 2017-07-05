A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said the potential
conflict of interest posed when Metropolitan Life Insurance Co
denied a claim for employee disability benefits that it also
would have had to pay out was not enough to revive a Missouri
woman's lawsuit against the insurance giant.
A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals rejected claims by Michelle Cooper that a federal
judge erred in deferring to New York-based MetLife's decision to
deny her benefits even though it had a financial stake in the
outcome of her case.
