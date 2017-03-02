FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MetLife settles race bias claims for $32.5 mln
March 2, 2017 / 7:42 PM / 6 months ago

MetLife settles race bias claims for $32.5 mln

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co has agreed to pay $32.5 million to more than 600 black current and former financial service representatives who say they were discriminated against because of their race, lawyers for the plaintiffs said.

MetLife, represented by Proskauer Rose, will pay the money to settle claims in a 2015 lawsuit that it paid the black workers less than their white counterparts and gave them less valuable accounts and fewer opportunities for promotions, according to a filing in federal court in Manhattan on Wednesday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ly61Ti

