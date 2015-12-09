Plaintiffs in Microsoft sex bias case fight to keep suit alive

Dec 9 -

A proposed class action claiming Microsoft Corp systematically discriminated against female employees in pay and promotions adequately alleges that the company’s performance review system was designed to favor men, lawyers for the plaintiffs told a U.S. judge.

In a court filing on Monday, attorneys from Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein and Outten & Golden asked U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle to reject Microsoft’s motion to dismiss the case, saying the software giant relied on inapplicable case law and applied an impossibly high burden to the discrimination claims. Microsoft is represented by Lynn Hermle of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, who earlier this year successfully defended Silicon Valley venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers in a closely watched sex bias case brought by former junior partner Ellen Pao.

