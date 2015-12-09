FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Plaintiffs in Microsoft sex bias case fight to keep suit alive
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 9, 2015 / 11:58 AM / 2 years ago

Plaintiffs in Microsoft sex bias case fight to keep suit alive

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Dec 9 -

A proposed class action claiming Microsoft Corp systematically discriminated against female employees in pay and promotions adequately alleges that the company’s performance review system was designed to favor men, lawyers for the plaintiffs told a U.S. judge.

In a court filing on Monday, attorneys from Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein and Outten & Golden asked U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle to reject Microsoft’s motion to dismiss the case, saying the software giant relied on inapplicable case law and applied an impossibly high burden to the discrimination claims. Microsoft is represented by Lynn Hermle of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, who earlier this year successfully defended Silicon Valley venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers in a closely watched sex bias case brought by former junior partner Ellen Pao.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OhGJAf

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.