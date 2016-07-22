FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Microsoft, gender bias plaintiffs trade briefs in discovery row
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 22, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Microsoft, gender bias plaintiffs trade briefs in discovery row

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Microsoft Corp on Wednesday asked a federal judge to deny a bid by plaintiffs in a proposed gender discrimination class action to access internal audits the company conducted on its pay practices and diversity efforts, saying the information was privileged.

But the plaintiffs' Outten & Golden lawyers swiftly responded in a dueling court filing, telling U.S. District Court James Robart in Seattle that Microsoft, represented by Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, had shown only that the documents were prepared by lawyers, and not that they contained privileged material.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29SX6X5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.