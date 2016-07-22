Microsoft, gender bias plaintiffs trade briefs in discovery row

Microsoft Corp on Wednesday asked a federal judge to deny a bid by plaintiffs in a proposed gender discrimination class action to access internal audits the company conducted on its pay practices and diversity efforts, saying the information was privileged.

But the plaintiffs' Outten & Golden lawyers swiftly responded in a dueling court filing, telling U.S. District Court James Robart in Seattle that Microsoft, represented by Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, had shown only that the documents were prepared by lawyers, and not that they contained privileged material.

