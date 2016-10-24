FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
California miner not an employee entitled to reinstatement - D.C. Circuit
October 24, 2016

California miner not an employee entitled to reinstatement - D.C. Circuit

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A California cement plant worker who claimed he was discharged in retaliation for reporting safety issues was not entitled to temporary reinstatement as a whistleblower when his workplace came under new ownership, a U.S. appeals court has ruled.

The acquisition meant Jeffrey Pappas was an applicant, not an employee, at the San Bernardino County plant where he had worked since 1999, the U.S. Appeals Court for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled on Thursday, vacating a reinstatement order by the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Commission.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2e3hUxJ

