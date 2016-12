Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky & Popeo has agreed to settle a former associate's claims that she was sexually harassed and then retaliated against for taking maternity leave for an undisclosed sum.

The joint announcement on Tuesday by the Boston-based firm and the lawyer, Kamee Verdrager, came after the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court revived her 2009 lawsuit in May.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hbdx7N