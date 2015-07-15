Labor Department says dependency, not control, key in classifying workers

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday said misclassification of workers as independent contractors is rampant, and employment relationships should be measured more by workers’ economic dependency on employers and less by the amount of control exerted over them.

A memo published by the department’s Wage and Hour Division says most workers are employees, not contractors, and should be covered by the protections provided in the Fair Labor Standards Act and state laws.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1I3yhoU