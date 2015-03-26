FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6th Circuit revives satellite dish installer's misclassification claims
#Westlaw News
March 26, 2015

6th Circuit revives satellite dish installer's misclassification claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A divided U.S. appeals court has revived a satellite dish installer’s suit that claims the company he worked for unlawfully treated him as a contractor and deprived him of overtime pay.

The majority on the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel said Thursday that Michael Keller had raised enough questions about the amount of control Miri Microsystems LLC exercised over his work to sustain claims that he should have been considered an employee eligible for overtime.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NeFH9R

