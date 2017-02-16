FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2nd Circuit to consider 'mixed-motive' FMLA claims
February 16, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 6 months ago

2nd Circuit to consider 'mixed-motive' FMLA claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court next week will consider whether employers can be held liable for firing workers who take medical leave when there are separate, legitimate reasons for terminating them.

A lawyer for Cassandra Woods, a former drug abuse counselor for New York-based START Treatment & Recovery Centers Inc, will try to convince a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan on Feb. 23, that the federal Family Medical Leave Act permits retaliation claims when a worker's firing was motivated only in part by taking leave.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kVPKKR

