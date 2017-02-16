2nd Circuit to consider 'mixed-motive' FMLA claims

A U.S. appeals court next week will consider whether employers can be held liable for firing workers who take medical leave when there are separate, legitimate reasons for terminating them.

A lawyer for Cassandra Woods, a former drug abuse counselor for New York-based START Treatment & Recovery Centers Inc, will try to convince a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan on Feb. 23, that the federal Family Medical Leave Act permits retaliation claims when a worker's firing was motivated only in part by taking leave.

