Morgan Stanley loses bid to dismiss couple's retaliation claims
July 14, 2016 / 9:16 PM / a year ago

Morgan Stanley loses bid to dismiss couple's retaliation claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal judge has declined to dismiss the bulk of a $20 million retaliation lawsuit against Morgan Stanley & Co LLC by a married couple who say they were fired from their wealth management jobs for reporting various securities violations.

U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan on Wednesday said Jaime Feldman-Boland and James Boland’s claims against Morgan Stanley, represented by Morgan Lewis & Bockius, under the federal Sarbanes-Oxley Act and Dodd-Frank Act were not precluded by a New York City agency’s dismissal of related complaints they filed last year.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29yIEYV

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
