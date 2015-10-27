FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5th Circuit nixes NLRB ruling on class action waivers, again
October 27, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

5th Circuit nixes NLRB ruling on class action waivers, again

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Monday overturned a National Labor Relations Board decision that said a gas station operator violated the law by requiring workers to sign class action waivers and suggested the agency was too cavalier in applying a legal standard rejected by federal courts.

Arbitration agreements signed by employees of Murphy Oil USA Inc that barred them from participating in class or collective actions were valid because they did not affect any basic right granted to workers by the National Labor Relations Act, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1N4uCdk

