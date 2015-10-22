FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Beverage distributor hit with $240K verdict for firing Muslim drivers
October 22, 2015 / 7:47 PM / 2 years ago

Beverage distributor hit with $240K verdict for firing Muslim drivers

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal jury has awarded $240,000 to two Muslim men who were fired by a beverage distributor for refusing to transport alcohol, rejecting the company’s claim that it shouldn’t be hit with punitive damages because its managers were unaware of anti-discrimination laws.

The jury on Tuesday ordered Star Transport Inc to pay Mahad Mohamed and Abdikarim Bulshale $20,000 each in compensatory damages and $100,000 each in punitive damages after the company conceded that it had violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act in a 2013 lawsuit brought by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PJsR68

