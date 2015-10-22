Beverage distributor hit with $240K verdict for firing Muslim drivers

A federal jury has awarded $240,000 to two Muslim men who were fired by a beverage distributor for refusing to transport alcohol, rejecting the company’s claim that it shouldn’t be hit with punitive damages because its managers were unaware of anti-discrimination laws.

The jury on Tuesday ordered Star Transport Inc to pay Mahad Mohamed and Abdikarim Bulshale $20,000 each in compensatory damages and $100,000 each in punitive damages after the company conceded that it had violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act in a 2013 lawsuit brought by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois.

