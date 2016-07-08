FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
4th Circuit revives Muslim woman's bias claims against former employer
July 8, 2016

4th Circuit revives Muslim woman's bias claims against former employer

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has ruled that a district court judge took an "overly cramped view" of race discrimination when he tossed out a woman's lawsuit claiming her boss at a Virginia property management company harassed and intimidated her because she is Muslim and Arab.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday revived a 2014 lawsuit by Monica Guessous, saying that while a series of comments her supervisor at Fairview Property Investments made about Muslims and Middle Eastern people were generally not directed at her, they were pervasive enough to create a hostile work environment under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29nhf75

