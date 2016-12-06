FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Staffing firm hit with claims of widespread race bias
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 6, 2016 / 9:01 PM / 9 months ago

Staffing firm hit with claims of widespread race bias

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A large staffing firm routinely denied jobs to black employees in the Chicago area who "looked gang related" or because clients preferred Hispanic workers, according to a lawsuit filed on Tuesday.

Five former employees of MVP Staffing, represented by Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, say in the proposed class action filed in federal court in Chicago that the Illinois-based company devised code words to distinguish black and Hispanic workers and passed over black people who were eligible for jobs in violation of the Civil Rights Act of 1866. They also sued seven companies that used MVP workers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2h2XSFN

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.