Staffing firm hit with claims of widespread race bias

A large staffing firm routinely denied jobs to black employees in the Chicago area who "looked gang related" or because clients preferred Hispanic workers, according to a lawsuit filed on Tuesday.

Five former employees of MVP Staffing, represented by Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, say in the proposed class action filed in federal court in Chicago that the Illinois-based company devised code words to distinguish black and Hispanic workers and passed over black people who were eligible for jobs in violation of the Civil Rights Act of 1866. They also sued seven companies that used MVP workers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2h2XSFN