8 months ago
U.S. appeals court revives Navigators whistleblower retaliation case
December 22, 2016 / 8:17 PM / 8 months ago

U.S. appeals court revives Navigators whistleblower retaliation case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday reinstated a whistleblower retaliation lawsuit by a former executive at insurer Navigators Group Inc who said she was fired for complaining about improper risk control procedures that she said violated securities laws.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York reversed a decision from January that dismissed the lawsuit by Jennifer Yang, who was employed as Navigators' chief risk officer for just a few months before her termination in November 2012.

