College athletes not 'employees,' 7th Circuit says

Student athletes are not employees of their colleges or the National Collegiate Athletic Association, and thus are not entitled to minimum wage protections, a U.S. appeals court has ruled in the first decision of its kind.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday rejected claims by two former members of the University of Pennsylvania's track and field team that their athletic pursuits amounted to full-time jobs under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

