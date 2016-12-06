FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
College athletes not 'employees,' 7th Circuit says
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 6, 2016 / 4:35 PM / 9 months ago

College athletes not 'employees,' 7th Circuit says

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Student athletes are not employees of their colleges or the National Collegiate Athletic Association, and thus are not entitled to minimum wage protections, a U.S. appeals court has ruled in the first decision of its kind.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday rejected claims by two former members of the University of Pennsylvania's track and field team that their athletic pursuits amounted to full-time jobs under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2g5Obct

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.