5th Circuit says New Orleans can restrict private work by police

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday dismissed a challenge to a New Orleans law that created restrictions on private security work by police officers, saying it was properly designed to stem corruption.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court in rejecting claims by two police officers that the 2014 law, which was adopted to satisfy a federal consent decree, unlawfully interfered with their right to enter into private contracts.

