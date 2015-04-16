FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5th Circuit says New Orleans can restrict private work by police
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 16, 2015 / 11:22 PM / 2 years ago

5th Circuit says New Orleans can restrict private work by police

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday dismissed a challenge to a New Orleans law that created restrictions on private security work by police officers, saying it was properly designed to stem corruption.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court in rejecting claims by two police officers that the 2014 law, which was adopted to satisfy a federal consent decree, unlawfully interfered with their right to enter into private contracts.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OJjsto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.