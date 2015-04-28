N.Y. lawmakers pass bill aimed at narrowing wage gap

(Reuters) - New York state lawmakers have approved a bill designed to strengthen existing law barring employers from paying women less than men for the same work and to provide for greater damages in some wage discrimination cases.

Currently, state labor law allows employers to justify pay differentials between men and women by citing “any factor other than sex.” The bill passed by the state Assembly on Monday would clarify the law to permit companies to base distinctions only on “bona fide” factors, such as education or experience, that relate to a business necessity.

