FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
N.Y. lawmakers pass bill aimed at narrowing wage gap
Sections
Featured
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 28, 2015 / 10:27 PM / 2 years ago

N.Y. lawmakers pass bill aimed at narrowing wage gap

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - New York state lawmakers have approved a bill designed to strengthen existing law barring employers from paying women less than men for the same work and to provide for greater damages in some wage discrimination cases.

Currently, state labor law allows employers to justify pay differentials between men and women by citing “any factor other than sex.” The bill passed by the state Assembly on Monday would clarify the law to permit companies to base distinctions only on “bona fide” factors, such as education or experience, that relate to a business necessity.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GtQya9

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.