Non-competes valid after purchase of employer's assets - 8th Circuit

(Reuters) - The sale of a company’s assets does not start the clock running on its employees’ non-compete agreements, a U.S. appeals court said Thursday in reviving an Arkansas firm’s suit against three former workers who jumped to a rival company.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that under Arkansas law, electrical supply distributor Stuart C. Irby Company Inc inherited the non-compete agreements signed by employees of another company whose assets it purchased in 2011.

