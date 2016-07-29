4th Circuit tosses Army contractor's non-compete claims

A non-compete agreement signed by an IT firm's former director was far too broad because it barred her from dealing even indirectly with rivals, a U.S. appeals court said on Thursday in dismissing the North Carolina-based company's claims against her and the smaller competitor she joined.

A unanimous panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals tossed out a 2014 lawsuit by RLM Communications Inc claiming Amy Tuschen violated her non-compete agreement and misappropriated trade secrets when she joined rival eScience and Technology Solutions Inc, represented by Williams Mullen, and helped it compete for a valuable U.S. Army contract she had previously worked on for RLM.

