a year ago
4th Circuit tosses Army contractor's non-compete claims
July 29, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

4th Circuit tosses Army contractor's non-compete claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A non-compete agreement signed by an IT firm's former director was far too broad because it barred her from dealing even indirectly with rivals, a U.S. appeals court said on Thursday in dismissing the North Carolina-based company's claims against her and the smaller competitor she joined.

A unanimous panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals tossed out a 2014 lawsuit by RLM Communications Inc claiming Amy Tuschen violated her non-compete agreement and misappropriated trade secrets when she joined rival eScience and Technology Solutions Inc, represented by Williams Mullen, and helped it compete for a valuable U.S. Army contract she had previously worked on for RLM.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2alGiM8

