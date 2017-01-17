11th Circuit asked to block former J&J executive's job with rival

Two Johnson & Johnson units have asked a U.S. appeals court to uphold a ruling that blocked a former longtime executive from taking a high-profile role at a rival medical device maker, saying her defection poses an imminent risk to the companies.

Ethicon Inc and DePuy Orthopaedics Inc, represented by Blank Rome, told the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta on Thursday that when Laura Angelini left her role as a top marketing executive at DePuy in August for Baxter Healthcare Corp, she took with her a wealth of knowledge about the J&J units' most sensitive business plans.

