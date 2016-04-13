Johnson & Johnson unit liable for poaching rival's employee - 8th Circuit

A Johnson & Johnson subsidiary must pay more than $1.3 million for luring away a rival medical device maker’s employee in order to win the business of a major client, a U.S. appeals court said on Tuesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims that a non-compete agreement signed by a salesman for St. Jude Medical SC Inc who left in 2012 to work for Biosense Webster Inc was too restrictive and impermissibly sought to evade California law, which says non-competes are void.

