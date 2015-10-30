FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas bank's non-compete pacts didn't bind Okla. bankers - 5th Circuit
October 30, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Texas bank's non-compete pacts didn't bind Okla. bankers - 5th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A Texas bank cannot enforce non-compete agreements signed by four former employees based in Oklahoma, where courts do not recognize the pacts, because it would violate that state’s strong public policy favoring worker mobility, a U.S. appeals court has ruled.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday rejected claims by Prosperity Bank that Texas law, which allows for non-competes that are geographically and temporally limited, should apply because the bankers, who joined Prosperity when it merged with Tulsa-based F&M Bank and Trust Co, signed Texas choice-of-law agreements.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RirxWA

