Nondisclosure pact protected more than trade secrets - 6th Circuit
November 17, 2015 / 9:22 PM / 2 years ago

Nondisclosure pact protected more than trade secrets - 6th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A medical device salesman violated a nondisclosure agreement with his former employer when he jumped to a rival company and brought along client lists and other sensitive information, even though he did not reveal trade secrets, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Tuesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court erred in conflating trade secrets with the broader category of “confidential information” that the salesman, Eric Hunter, agreed not to reveal when he was hired by Texas-based Orthofix Inc, which was represented by Baker & McKenzie in the appeal.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Oe0Wcs

