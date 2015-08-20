Male nurse on job probation had right to representation - judge

(Reuters) - A male nurse who was fired during his probationary period at a Meridian Health facility had a right to union representation and grievance procedures on his gender-discrimination and retaliation claims, a federal judge in New Jersey ruled Monday.

Both Meridian and the AFL-CIO’s Health Professionals and Allied Employees Local #5058 argued that probationary workers are employees at will, not covered by the collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

