Male nurse on job probation had right to representation - judge
August 20, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Male nurse on job probation had right to representation - judge

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A male nurse who was fired during his probationary period at a Meridian Health facility had a right to union representation and grievance procedures on his gender-discrimination and retaliation claims, a federal judge in New Jersey ruled Monday.

Both Meridian and the AFL-CIO’s Health Professionals and Allied Employees Local #5058 argued that probationary workers are employees at will, not covered by the collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JkP5IX

