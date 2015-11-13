Judge trims gay bias, retaliation claims against NYU hospital

A former administrative employee at a New York University hospital can proceed with claims that she was harassed because she is lesbian and then fired for reporting a series of allegedly unlawful billing practices and other lapses, a U.S. judge ruled on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan denied a motion by NYU Langone Medical Center, represented by Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker, to dismiss Michelle Malanga’s claims under New York City law that after she raised concerns about fraudulent billing and misuse of federal grants, her supervisor called her “butch” and made other derogatory comments about her sexuality.

