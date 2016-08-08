FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oil and gas company, consultant not liable in rig worker death
August 8, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

Oil and gas company, consultant not liable in rig worker death

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

An oil and gas exploration company and a consulting firm are not liable for the death of an oil rig worker who was electrocuted because they retained no control over the worker's supervisor, a U.S. appeals court said on Friday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by Margo Kronberg, whose husband Joseph Kronberg was killed in 2011 in North Dakota when he stepped into a puddle touching an exposed wire.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2b2I075

