8th Circuit says obesity not a disability under federal law

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday ruled that obesity is not a disability under federal law unless it stems from some other medical condition, siding with major business groups that had feared the case could spark a wave of employment lawsuits.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed dismissal of a lawsuit claiming BNSF Railway Co violated the Americans with Disabilities Act when it reneged on a job offer after learning that the applicant, Melvin Morriss, was obese.

