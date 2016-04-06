FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8th Circuit says obesity not a disability under federal law
April 6, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

8th Circuit says obesity not a disability under federal law

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday ruled that obesity is not a disability under federal law unless it stems from some other medical condition, siding with major business groups that had feared the case could spark a wave of employment lawsuits.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed dismissal of a lawsuit claiming BNSF Railway Co violated the Americans with Disabilities Act when it reneged on a job offer after learning that the applicant, Melvin Morriss, was obese.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1S1J1eC

