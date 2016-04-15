FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
State probes into on-call shifts could bolster scheduling laws
April 15, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

State probes into on-call shifts could bolster scheduling laws

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A probe by several states has highlighted concerns over retail workers’ shifts being canceled with little notice and could help convince lawmakers to embrace proposals that would require employers to post schedules weeks ahead of time, advocates said.

The attorneys general of eight states and Washington D.C. on Tuesday sent letters to 15 retailers, including Aeropostale, Payless and Coach, asking whether and how they use so-called on-call scheduling. It’s a practice used by some retailers and other businesses in which workers must call their employers to check if they are needed for scheduled shifts and are not paid if their hours are cut.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/23AV8op

