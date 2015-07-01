FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 1, 2015

Overtime pay proposal doesn't touch duties test, for now

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A long-awaited proposal released Tuesday to make millions more Americans eligible for overtime pay surprised many observers by leaving out any changes to the exemption for workers who perform management duties.

President Barack Obama first announced that he would move to extend overtime protections more than a year ago, saying existing rules were outdated, and his administration was widely expected to make many low-level management employees eligible for overtime.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HwG3JF

