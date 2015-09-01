Group says flaws undermine DOL overtime pay proposal

(Reuters) - An Obama administration proposal that would extend overtime protections to millions more U.S. workers fails to account for regional variations in the cost of living and prevailing wages in different industries, a report released on Tuesday says.

The proposal would more than double the maximum income a salaried employee can earn and still be eligible for mandatory overtime pay to $50,440 under the Fair Labor Standards Act and index it to the 40th percentile of income for salaried workers going forward.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1L2c7B6