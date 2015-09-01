FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Group says flaws undermine DOL overtime pay proposal
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 1, 2015 / 9:47 PM / 2 years ago

Group says flaws undermine DOL overtime pay proposal

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An Obama administration proposal that would extend overtime protections to millions more U.S. workers fails to account for regional variations in the cost of living and prevailing wages in different industries, a report released on Tuesday says.

The proposal would more than double the maximum income a salaried employee can earn and still be eligible for mandatory overtime pay to $50,440 under the Fair Labor Standards Act and index it to the 40th percentile of income for salaried workers going forward.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1L2c7B6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.