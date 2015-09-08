FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Overtime proposal goes too far, raises legal issues - trade groups
September 8, 2015 / 12:08 PM / 2 years ago

Overtime proposal goes too far, raises legal issues - trade groups

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Trade groups on Friday told the U.S. Department of Labor that its bid to extend overtime pay protections to millions of workers would cost industries billions of dollars and that its authority to make the changes was legally questionable, while the move was lauded by unions and the plaintiffs’ bar.

The statements came on the final day of a comment period that kicked off in July when the department proposed raising the maximum income a salaried worker can earn and still be eligible for mandatory overtime pay under the Fair Labor Standards Act to $50,440 a year.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FvxPM1

