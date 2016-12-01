Obama administration seeks to revive overtime pay rule

The Obama administration in a widely expected move on Thursday asked a federal appeals court to review a recent decision blocking a rule that would extend mandatory overtime pay to 4.2 million U.S. workers.

The U.S. Department of Labor filed a notice of appeal in federal court in Sherman, Texas saying it would ask the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn the Nov. 22 decision and revive the rule, one of President Barack Obama’s signature initiatives to boost wages.

