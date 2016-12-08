5th Circuit expedites review of Obama administration overtime rule

A federal appeals court on Thursday granted the U.S. Department of Labor's request to expedite its appeal of a judge's ruling that struck down a signature Obama administration rule to extend mandatory overtime pay to 4.2 million workers.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the department and the business groups and 21 states challenging the rule to wrap up briefing in the case by Jan. 31, with oral arguments and a decision to follow shortly after.

