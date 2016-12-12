AFL-CIO asks to intervene in challenge to overtime rule

The Texas chapter of the AFL-CIO is asking to join the battle over the legality of an Obama administration rule that would extend mandatory overtime pay to 4.2 million workers, raising concerns that the U.S. Department of Labor will drop its defense of the rule once President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

The union on Friday asked U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant in Sherman, Texas to allow it to join the lawsuit as a defendant. Mazzant last month issued an injunction blocking the rule from taking effect pending the outcome of the case.

