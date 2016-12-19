Groups seek to block AFL-CIO from joining challenge to overtime rule

Business groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have asked a federal judge to reject the Texas chapter of the AFL-CIO's bid to intervene in a challenge to an Obama administration rule that would extend mandatory overtime pay to 4.2 million workers.

The groups, represented by Littler Mendelson, in a court filing on Thursday told U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant in Sherman, Texas that the U.S. Department of Labor is already defending the rule in the September lawsuit brought by the groups and 21 states, so there was no need for the union to step in.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2h1DgiM