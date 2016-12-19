FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Groups seek to block AFL-CIO from joining challenge to overtime rule
December 19, 2016 / 12:00 PM / 8 months ago

Groups seek to block AFL-CIO from joining challenge to overtime rule

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Business groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have asked a federal judge to reject the Texas chapter of the AFL-CIO's bid to intervene in a challenge to an Obama administration rule that would extend mandatory overtime pay to 4.2 million workers.

The groups, represented by Littler Mendelson, in a court filing on Thursday told U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant in Sherman, Texas that the U.S. Department of Labor is already defending the rule in the September lawsuit brought by the groups and 21 states, so there was no need for the union to step in.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2h1DgiM

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
