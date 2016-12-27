Democrats in Congress back DOL's bid to revive overtime rule

More than two dozen congressional Democrats have joined the U.S. Department of Labor in urging a federal appeals court to overturn a lower court decision blocking the Obama administration's attempt to extend mandatory overtime pay to 4.2 million workers.

The 26 lawmakers, including U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Rep. Robert Scott of Virginia, said in an amicus brief filed on Thursday with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals the administration's overtime rule was an important tool to address income inequality.

