Judge won't stay challenge to overtime rule pending appeal

A federal judge has rejected the U.S. Department of Labor's bid to stay a challenge to a major rule that would extend mandatory overtime pay to 4.2 million workers, as the agency appeals a ruling that stopped it from taking effect.

U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant in Sherman, Texas on Tuesday said the department had not shown it was likely to convince the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn Mazzant's November decision temporarily blocking the rule.

