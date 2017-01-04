FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Judge won't stay challenge to overtime rule pending appeal
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
attack in Barcelona
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 4, 2017 / 9:01 PM / 8 months ago

Judge won't stay challenge to overtime rule pending appeal

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal judge has rejected the U.S. Department of Labor's bid to stay a challenge to a major rule that would extend mandatory overtime pay to 4.2 million workers, as the agency appeals a ruling that stopped it from taking effect.

U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant in Sherman, Texas on Tuesday said the department had not shown it was likely to convince the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn Mazzant's November decision temporarily blocking the rule.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hTMhei

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.