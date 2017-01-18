FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
States urge 5th Circuit to keep brakes on overtime pay rule
January 18, 2017 / 9:59 PM / 7 months ago

States urge 5th Circuit to keep brakes on overtime pay rule

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A group of 21 states has urged a federal appeals court to uphold a decision that blocked the Obama administration's bid to extend mandatory overtime pay to more than 4 million workers, saying the rule would have "devastating nationwide consequences for state budgets."

The states represented by Nevada Solicitor General Lawrence VanDyke told the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a brief on Tuesday that a judge in Texas properly found the rule would make many workers with managerial duties eligible for overtime in violation of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jMiyTs

