5th Circuit revives unpaid OT claims by 'mud engineers'

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived oilfield workers' claims for unpaid overtime, saying it was not clear whether the so-called "mud engineers" for a Texas-based oil drilling service company perform exempt work.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said employees of M-I LLC who assist the company's customers with operating drilling-fluid systems appeared to be more involved with day-to-day manual labor than the running of the company.

