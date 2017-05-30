FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
5th Circuit revives unpaid OT claims by 'mud engineers'
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 30, 2017 / 10:51 PM / 3 months ago

5th Circuit revives unpaid OT claims by 'mud engineers'

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived oilfield workers' claims for unpaid overtime, saying it was not clear whether the so-called "mud engineers" for a Texas-based oil drilling service company perform exempt work.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said employees of M-I LLC who assist the company's customers with operating drilling-fluid systems appeared to be more involved with day-to-day manual labor than the running of the company.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qyL525

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.