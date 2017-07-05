The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday became
the latest appeals court to rule that mortgage underwriters are
eligible for mandatory overtime pay because they are not
involved in running the businesses where they work, deepening a
circuit split on the issue.
In a unanimous decision, a three-judge panel of the court
revived a class action by current and former underwriters at
California-based Provident Savings Bank FSB, saying their work
is more focused on production than administration. Provident is
represented by Blank Rome.
