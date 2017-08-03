FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago police not owed OT for checking email, texts - 7th Circuit
August 3, 2017 / 9:44 PM / an hour ago

Chicago police not owed OT for checking email, texts - 7th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday said a group of Chicago police officers were not due overtime pay for checking work-related email and answering phone calls and text messages while off duty, upholding the dismissal of one of the first class action cases of its kind.

In a unanimous decision, a three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the class of 52 officers from the Chicago Police Department's Bureau of Organized Crime had failed to back up the officers' claims that supervisors prevented them from requesting overtime pay for the off-duty work.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2u5foPG

