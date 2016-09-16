FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Business groups readying challenge to new overtime pay rule
September 16, 2016 / 9:21 PM / a year ago

Business groups readying challenge to new overtime pay rule

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A coalition of major U.S. business groups will file a lawsuit as soon as next week challenging an Obama administration rule to extend mandatory overtime pay to 4.2 million more workers, two sources told Reuters on Friday.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, National Association of Manufacturers, National Federation of Independent Business and others will seek an order in federal court in Texas blocking at least part of the rule, which is set to take effect on Dec. 1, according to officials from two of the groups.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ck4MpF

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
