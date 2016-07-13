EEOC extends filing deadline in pay data proposal

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Wednesday revised its proposal to collect more pay data from employers, saying it would push back a filing deadline in response to complaints from business groups.

The proposal, which would require employers to group pay data by sex, race and ethnicity, did not include any other substantial revisions despite some public comments questioning the need for the new requirements and the agency's authority to issue them.

