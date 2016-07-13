FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EEOC extends filing deadline in pay data proposal
July 13, 2016 / 10:11 PM / a year ago

EEOC extends filing deadline in pay data proposal

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Wednesday revised its proposal to collect more pay data from employers, saying it would push back a filing deadline in response to complaints from business groups.

The proposal, which would require employers to group pay data by sex, race and ethnicity, did not include any other substantial revisions despite some public comments questioning the need for the new requirements and the agency's authority to issue them.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29EKZ0h

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
