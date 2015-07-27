Contractor must fund pension plan after asset purchase - 7th Circuit

(Reuters) - An Indiana contractor is liable for more than $600,000 in retirement benefits for union employees of a company whose assets it purchased, a U.S. appeals court ruled in a case of first impression on Monday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court and said ManWeb Services Inc was on the hook for the money because the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 created an exception to the general rule that companies do not take on debts when they purchase other firms’ assets.

