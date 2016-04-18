Chamber of Commerce, lawyers' group back challenge to DOL persuader rule

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and a group of management-side lawyers are backing a challenge by trade groups to a new rule requiring disclosure when employers seek advice on countering union campaigns, saying it will infringe on companies’ free speech rights.

The Chamber and the Employment Law Alliance (ELA), a network of more than 3,000 lawyers who represent employers, filed separate amicus briefs on Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas urging a judge to grant a request by the National Association of Manufacturers and other plaintiffs to enjoin the U.S. Department of Labor’s so-called persuader rule from taking effect pending the outcome of the lawsuit filed March 30.

