FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chamber of Commerce, lawyers' group back challenge to DOL persuader rule
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 18, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Chamber of Commerce, lawyers' group back challenge to DOL persuader rule

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and a group of management-side lawyers are backing a challenge by trade groups to a new rule requiring disclosure when employers seek advice on countering union campaigns, saying it will infringe on companies’ free speech rights.

The Chamber and the Employment Law Alliance (ELA), a network of more than 3,000 lawyers who represent employers, filed separate amicus briefs on Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas urging a judge to grant a request by the National Association of Manufacturers and other plaintiffs to enjoin the U.S. Department of Labor’s so-called persuader rule from taking effect pending the outcome of the lawsuit filed March 30.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1qSQGj7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.